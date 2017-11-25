Mariah Carey újabb koncerteket mondott le egészségi állapota miatt

A 47 éves Mariah Carey orvosai tanácsát megfogadva egy rövid időre kényszerpihenőre vonul, ezért további három ünnepi koncertjét is lemondta."Remélem mindenkinek csodálatosan telt a hálaadás a szeretteivel; mindig jó felidézni, miért vagyunk hálásak!" - írta az Instagramon az énekesnő. "Mint legtöbben, én is hálás vagyok az egészségemért ... amire most szükségem van az egyik kis idő, hogy rendbe jöjjek. Az orvosok elrendeltek még néhány pihenőnapot, mielőtt New Yorkba utaznék, és elkezdeném a karácsonyi turnét."Így folytatta: "Bár csalódottan osztom meg ezeket a híreket, hálás vagyok mindannyiótok támogatásáért - ez a világot jelenti számomra! Hamarosan találkozunk drágáim!, Mariah."