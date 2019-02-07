Egy kínai mikroműhold olyan képet készített a Holdról és a Földről, mint eddig soha - Fotó

Ilyet még biztos nem látott.
A Hold túloldaláról készült egy fotó a földről és a kísérő égitestünkről. A képen, melyet a kínai Lungcsiang-2 mikroműhold készített, a Föld egészen eltörpül a Hold mellett.
Earth and Lunar Far Side This photo of Earth and the Lunar farside, maybe our best ever, was taken yesterday by the Chinese Lunar satellite DSLWP-B (Longjiang-2). The Dwingeloo telescope downloaded the photo from the satellite this morning. More info at https://t.co/sKt7w9mol9 https://t.co/IsnyvqekTz After a radio-quiet period to avoid interfering with the Chang'e 4 Lunar landing, DSLWP-B became active again on 13 January 2019. The first opportunity to take photos of Earth and Moon were on 3 February, on which a command was sent to take another timelapse. The first image from this timelapse was downloaded with the Dwingeloo telescope on February 4, 2019. For the first time, it the entire Moon and Earth are in view. Source Link: https://www.camras.nl/en/blog/2018/precious-earth-and-lunar-far-side/ . . #Earth #earthfromspace #EarthFromTheMoon #Change4 #Dwingeloo #Telescope #Space #astronomy #DSLWP #Moon
A fenti kép egy színkorrekción esett át, az eredeti kép itt található. A felbontása rossznak látszik, állítólag 16 kilobájtnyi volt a kép, amihez 20 perc várakozás után jutottak hozzá, mivel eddig tartott a letöltése. Az eredeti kép így nézett ki:
John Nowak on Twitter
