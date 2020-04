Nagyon szerencsés helyzetben van Dwayne Johnson kislánya

View this post on Instagram

And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂 But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, “Maui” from Moana. 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby