Irina Shayk végre elárulta, mit gondol Bradley Cooperről

Since the day we met until now, my friendship with you has meant so much more than work.. And being chosen by you @Edward_Enninful to be on the March cover of @BritishVogue, is an honor. Thank you for making me a part of your vision, and always making me laugh, even when I wanted to cry while we did the interview:))) And thank you for your friendship @MertAlas @MacPiggott .. can’t wait to celebrate it with all of you ❤️ #BritishVogue @AliKavoussi