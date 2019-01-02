Ritka pillanat: egy képen Bruce Willis öt lánya

A karrierje nagy részét fehér atlétában, másnapos világmegmentéssel töltő Bruce Willis igazi, hamisítatlan lányos apuka.
A karrierje nagy részét fehér atlétában, másnapos világmegmentéssel töltő Bruce Willis igazi, hamisítatlan lányos apuka: mind az öt gyermeke lány lett ugyanis. Willis legfiatalabb lánya - Ema Hemingtől - még csak négyéves, míg a legidősebb, Rumer már harminc. Egyébként pont ő volt az, aki megosztotta Insta-oldalán a húgaival közös fotót, amihez egy igen szívhez szóló szöveget is mellékelt. - írja a BorsOnline.
Ebben leírja, bármit is hozzon az élet, a képen szereplő másik négy lány az élete legfontosabb négy szereplője, akik nem csak a húgai, de a legjobb barátnői is. “Köszönöm nektek, hogy minden napomat jobbá teszitek."
The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity. Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come. You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn't ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever. Love Your Big Sister
