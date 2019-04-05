Ozzy Osbourne az összes idei koncertjét lemondta

Azt is eláruljuk, hogy mi az oka.
Ozzy nemrég épült fel a tüdőgyulladásából, de máris le kellett mondani az összes idei koncertjét, mert kiújult egy régebbi sérülése. Az énekes saját házában esett el, és egy olyan majdnem halálos sérülése újult ki, melyet korábban egy Quadbaleset során szerzett.
OZZY will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy® Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. OSBOURNE will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles as he recovers. Says OZZY: "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back!" The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled. Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Nem hiszem el, hogy további turnédátumokat kellett arrébb raknom. Nagyon mérges és szomorú vagyok, hogy nem tudok koncertezni. Hálás vagyok a szeretetért és a támogatásért, amit a családomtól, a zenekartól, a barátoktól és a rajongóktól kapok. Be fogom fejezni a turnét, vissza fogok térni!- írta a közösségi oldalán Ozzy.
