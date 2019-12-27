-1°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
János
27.
Mai évfordulók
premier league 2019. 12. 27. 08:54
Megosztom

Simán nyerte a Liverpool a rangadót

A listavezető 4-0-ra győzött a második helyezett Leicester City otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának csütörtöki rangadóján.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Búcsúztassuk együtt az óévet! Apró falatok, színes tálak, finomságok a szilveszteri partira

A friss klubvilágbajnok, Bajnokok Ligája-címvédő Vörösök Roberto Firmino két góljával, valamint James Milner és Trent Alexander-Arnold találataival győztek szezonbeli legnagyobb riválisuk vendégeként.

A Liverpool ezzel őrzi bajnoki veretlenségét, előnye pedig már 13 pont a tabella élén úgy, hogy a Leicester eggyel több mérkőzést játszott.

Premier League, 19. forduló:
Leicester City-Liverpool 0-4 (0-1)

korábban:
Manchester United-Newcastle United 4-1 (3-1)
Everton-Burnley 1-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Norwich City 1-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-1 (1-0)
Chelsea-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-1 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)

pénteken játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City 20.45

Tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 18 46-14 52 pont
2. Leicester City 19 41-18 39
3. Manchester City 18 50-20 38
4. Chelsea 19 33-27 32
5. Tottenham Hotspur 19 34-27 29
6. Sheffield United 19 23-17 29
7. Manchester United 19 30-23 28
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 26-22 27
9. Crystal Palace 19 17-21 26
10. Newcastle United 19 19-28 25
11. Arsenal 19 25-28 24
12. Burnley 19 23-30 24
13. Everton 19 21-29 22
14. Southampton 19 23-37 21
15. Brighton 19 22-28 20
16. Bournemouth 19 20-26 20
17. West Ham United 18 20-30 19
18. Aston Villa 19 25-33 18
19. Watford 19 12-33 13
20. Norwich City 19 19-38 12

Forrás: MTI

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

mindmegette.hu
17 MEGUNHATATLAN SZENDVICSKRÉM ÉS MÁRTOGATÓS UZSONNÁRA VAGY VACSORÁRA
17 MEGUNHATATLAN SZENDVICSKRÉM ÉS MÁRTOGATÓS UZSONNÁRA VAGY VACSORÁRA
mindmegette.hu
TÚLETTED MAGAD? ÍME 9 HÁZI CSODASZER EMÉSZTÉSI GONDOKRA
TÚLETTED MAGAD? ÍME 9 HÁZI CSODASZER EMÉSZTÉSI GONDOKRA
mindmegette.hu
KLASSZIKUS KOCSONYA FÜSTÖLT HÚSSAL
KLASSZIKUS KOCSONYA FÜSTÖLT HÚSSAL
mindmegette.hu
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 11 recept, ha valami könnyűre vágysz karácsony után
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 11 recept, ha valami könnyűre vágysz karácsony után
mindmegette.hu
KEKSZSZALÁMI
KEKSZSZALÁMI
mindmegette.hu
KÖNNYŰ SALÁTÁK CSIRKÉVEL: 11 KÍMÉLŐ, MÉGIS LAKTATÓ SALÁTARECEPT!
KÖNNYŰ SALÁTÁK CSIRKÉVEL: 11 KÍMÉLŐ, MÉGIS LAKTATÓ SALÁTARECEPT!

Hozzászólások

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hucgr.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu