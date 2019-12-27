Simán nyerte a Liverpool a rangadót

A friss klubvilágbajnok, Bajnokok Ligája-címvédő Vörösök Roberto Firmino két góljával, valamint James Milner és Trent Alexander-Arnold találataival győztek szezonbeli legnagyobb riválisuk vendégeként.
A Liverpool ezzel őrzi bajnoki veretlenségét, előnye pedig már 13 pont a tabella élén úgy, hogy a Leicester eggyel több mérkőzést játszott.
Premier League, 19. forduló:
Leicester City-Liverpool 0-4 (0-1)
korábban:
Manchester United-Newcastle United 4-1 (3-1)
Everton-Burnley 1-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Norwich City 1-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-1 (1-0)
Chelsea-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-1 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)
pénteken játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City 20.45
Tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 18 46-14 52 pont
2. Leicester City 19 41-18 39
3. Manchester City 18 50-20 38
4. Chelsea 19 33-27 32
5. Tottenham Hotspur 19 34-27 29
6. Sheffield United 19 23-17 29
7. Manchester United 19 30-23 28
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 26-22 27
9. Crystal Palace 19 17-21 26
10. Newcastle United 19 19-28 25
11. Arsenal 19 25-28 24
12. Burnley 19 23-30 24
13. Everton 19 21-29 22
14. Southampton 19 23-37 21
15. Brighton 19 22-28 20
16. Bournemouth 19 20-26 20
17. West Ham United 18 20-30 19
18. Aston Villa 19 25-33 18
19. Watford 19 12-33 13
20. Norwich City 19 19-38 12
Forrás: MTI