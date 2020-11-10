10°
A Jets még mindig vár az első győzelemre

A New England Patriots a zárónegyedben tízpontos hátrányból fordított a továbbra is nyeretlen New York Jets otthonában a tengerentúli profi amerikaifutball-liga (NFL) 9. játékhetének hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
A Jets története során először rajtolt kilenc vereséggel.

NFL, 9. játékhét:
New York Jets–New England Patriots 27–30

vasárnap játszották:
Atlanta Falcons–Denver Broncos 34–27
Buffalo Bills–Seattle Seahawks 44–34
Indianapolis Colts–Baltimore Ravens 10–24
Jacksonville Jaguars–Houston Texans 25–27
Kansas City Chiefs–Carolina Panthers 33–31
Minnesota Vikings–Detroit Lions 34–20
Tennessee Titans–Chicago Bears 24–17
Washington Football Team–New York Giants 20–23
Los Angeles Chargers–Las Vegas Raiders 26–31
Arizona Cardinals–Miami Dolphins 31–34
Dallas Cowboys–Pittsburgh Steelers 19–24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers–New Orleans Saints 3–38

csütörtökön játszották:
San Francisco 49ers–Green Bay Packers 17–34

Forrás: MTI

