Premier League 2020. 01. 18. 21:57
A 94. percben kapott góllal veszített a Chelsea

Nem várt eredmény született.
Az alsóházi Newcastle United a 94. percben szerzett találattal legyőzte a tabellán negyedik Chelsea-t az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Premier League, 23. forduló:

Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)

korábban:

Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (0-1)

Arsenal-Sheffield United 1-1 (1-0)

Brighton-Aston Villa 1-1 (1-0)

Norwich City-Bournemouth 1-0 (1-0)

Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 (2-0)

West Ham United-Everton 1-1 (1-1)

Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0

vasárnap játsszák:

Burnley-Leicester City 15.00

FC Liverpool-Manchester United 17.30

A tabella:

1. FC Liverpool 21 50-14 61 pont

2. Manchester City 23 64-27 48

3. Leicester City 22 47-21 45

4. Chelsea 23 39-30 39

5. Manchester United 22 36-25 34

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 34-30 34

7. Sheffield United 23 25-22 33

8. Tottenham Hotspur 23 36-31 31

9. Crystal Palace 23 22-26 30

10. Arsenal 23 30-32 29

11. Everton 23 26-33 29

12. Newcastle United 23 22-34 29

13. Southampton 23 29-42 28

14. Brighton 23 26-31 25

15. Burnley 22 24-37 24

16. West Ham United 22 26-34 23

17. Watford 23 20-34 23

18. Aston Villa 23 29-44 22

19. Bournemouth 23 20-36 20

20. Norwich City 23 23-45 17

A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést január 29-én rendezik.

Forrás: MTI

