A 94. percben kapott góllal veszített a Chelsea

Az alsóházi Newcastle United a 94. percben szerzett találattal legyőzte a tabellán negyedik Chelsea-t az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
Premier League, 23. forduló:
Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)
korábban:
Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Sheffield United 1-1 (1-0)
Brighton-Aston Villa 1-1 (1-0)
Norwich City-Bournemouth 1-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 (2-0)
West Ham United-Everton 1-1 (1-1)
Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0
vasárnap játsszák:
Burnley-Leicester City 15.00
FC Liverpool-Manchester United 17.30
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 21 50-14 61 pont
2. Manchester City 23 64-27 48
3. Leicester City 22 47-21 45
4. Chelsea 23 39-30 39
5. Manchester United 22 36-25 34
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 34-30 34
7. Sheffield United 23 25-22 33
8. Tottenham Hotspur 23 36-31 31
9. Crystal Palace 23 22-26 30
10. Arsenal 23 30-32 29
11. Everton 23 26-33 29
12. Newcastle United 23 22-34 29
13. Southampton 23 29-42 28
14. Brighton 23 26-31 25
15. Burnley 22 24-37 24
16. West Ham United 22 26-34 23
17. Watford 23 20-34 23
18. Aston Villa 23 29-44 22
19. Bournemouth 23 20-36 20
20. Norwich City 23 23-45 17
A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést január 29-én rendezik.
Forrás: MTI