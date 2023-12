⚡️Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill at least 1.



One attack targeted the village of Mykilske, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 26. Under the rubble of one building, rescuers found the body of a 71-year-old man.



