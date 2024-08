You likely have an odor fighter right in your liquor cabinet. Grandma’s usually do know best because we have been around a long time. And I learned this one from my Grandmother. A simple spray of vodka can eliminate odors on clothing, furniture, upholstery and even mattresses. All you need is vodka and a spray bottle - make sure your spray bottle has a mist setting - not just a straight spray. To spray clothing, focus on the areas that collect the most bacteria and therefore odor - like under the sleeves. Spray from about 18” away from the clothing in sort of a sweeping motion. The vodka clings to the smelly molecules that are produced naturally and then ferment and cause odor. So bye bye smelling clothes and wasting time and money cleaning or dry cleaning each time you wear something.