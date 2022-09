(FILES) In this file picture released in London on February 4, 2022, and taken last month, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stroking Candy, her corgi dog, as she looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, west of London. - From Susan, received for her 18th birthday, to Fergus and Muick, acquired shortly before the death of her husband Philip, Elizabeth II owned around thirty corgis, small dogs that remain inseparable from her image. Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, was a one-colour outfit, a pair of gloves, a black handbag... and a corgi trotting by her side. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)

Fotós: AFP