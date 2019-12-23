Horoszkóp
Névnap
Viktória
23.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Pixabay
Szépség tippek 2019. 12. 23. 10:02
Megosztom

Három karácsonyi frizura, amivel álomszép lehet

Nézzen ki fantasztikusan az ünnepen.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Halászlét főznél karácsonyra? Itt biztosan megtalálod a legjobb receptet!

Gondolt már arra, hogyan tenné igazán különlegessé és széppé idén karácsonykor a frizuráját? A Ripost cikke nyomán mutatunk három szuper megoldást. Könnyen elkészíthetők, mert nem kell hozzájuk speciális kézügyesség. Ezúttal a kiegészítőkre helyezzük a hangsúlyt!

Tűzzön a hajába egy bogyós ágat, és máris mesésen fog kinézni az összhatás.

Az üzletekben olcsón beszerezhető dekorációk rendkívül mutatósak, ha a frizurájához használja azokat.

View this post on Instagram

Chestnuts roasting on a open fire 🎶 . . . REVERSE BALAYAGE 👉🏼 one of my favorite services during this season✨. . . I used @redken shades eq cream 4M 5Wn 20volum 👉🏼 I love shades cream for woman that barely have any gray. For someone who doesn’t want to commit to a look👉🏼 when you need to change it up shades cream doesn’t give you any trouble 😍. . . I glossed her end with #shadeseq 07N 06WG ✨. . . @colortrak suction cup bowl (my fav) AND XL brush 👉🏼 gets the job done faster! 🎨. . . Shampoo & conditioner @pureology hydrate 🌿🍃 color fanatic 21 spray to help with tangles & weightless mouse for a modern day hold 🥰. . . Curled with @bioionic 1” long barrel curling iron 🌪. . . . . @beyondtheponytail #beyondtheponytail #maneaddicts @maneaddicts @mastersofbalayage @bestofbalayage @behindthechair_com @beautylaunchpad @modernsalon #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon #showmethebalayage #bestofbalayage #mastersofbalayage #bioionic10x #christmashair #holidayhair #brunettebalayage #reversebalayage #brunette #brownhair #caramelbalayage #hairgoals #longhairdontcare

A post shared by HAIR COLOR SPECIALIST (@adina_pignatare) on

Hópihék, esetleg némi műhó, és máris kész a karácsonyi csodafrizura. Sok hajlakk kell hozzá, hogy minden a helyén maradjon, de bőven megéri!

View this post on Instagram

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas 🎶. . . . 22 days till Christmas 🎄 which means 22 more days of #holidayhair 💚❤️. . . If you want more details on this #pinkhair check out my last post 🎥 @celebluxury shampoo 💗. . . I did a mixture of topsy tail & pull through braids! I got the big snow flakes at my local dollar store ❄️ sprinkled on fake snow to finish this look ❄️. . . . . #beyondtheponytail @beyondtheponytail #maneaddicts @maneaddicts #celebluxury #behindthechair #saloncentric @behindthechair_com @saloncentric #ittakesapro #colortrak #braids #pinkhair #playingwithpink #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon @beautylaunchpad @modernsalon #christmashair #hairstylist

A post shared by HAIR COLOR SPECIALIST (@adina_pignatare) on

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

mindmegette.hu
Töltött káposzta cserépedényben
Töltött káposzta cserépedényben
veol.hu
Veszprémben bővíti bolthálózatát a Telenor
Veszprémben bővíti bolthálózatát a Telenor
mindmegette.hu
7 őzgerincben sült rakott hús, amit kár lenne kihagyni
7 őzgerincben sült rakott hús, amit kár lenne kihagyni
feol.hu
Fogja hízókúrára a bankszámláját!
Fogja hízókúrára a bankszámláját!
mindmegette.hu
Sós aprósütemények - válogatás
Sós aprósütemények - válogatás
mindmegette.hu
Mákos guba
Mákos guba

Hozzászólások

Leolvasottabb

1
M1-es autópálya: nagy a forgalom, de nincs torlódás a sztráda megyei szakaszán
2
Celine Dion el akart dicsekedni a karácsonyfájával, de a cipője botrányt robbantott
3
Megkéseltek egy férfit egy győri munkásszállón
4
Havi 25 ezer forintból él, gyakran éhezik a győri nő
5
Sosem tudta megemészteni, hogy elszakadt Magyarországtól
A WRC2 világbajnoka is rajthoz áll a Hungaroringen
Rajthoz áll a hagyományos évbúcsúztató Szilveszter-ralin Kalle Rovanperä, a világbajnokság WRC2-es kategóriájának idei bajnoka, aki ezen a versenyen búcsúzik eddigi csapatától.
Bálint szembeszállt a jedlikes késes támadóval
 Elismerést és jutalmat vehetett át a megyei rendőrfőkapitánytól az a diák, aki szembeszállt a késsel tanárnőjére támadó osztálytársával.
Így indított a legújabb Star Wars-film az észak-amerikai mozikban (videó)
A J. J. Abrams rendezte sci-fi jegyárbevétele messze elmaradt két előzményétől.
Fantasztikus karácsonyi dekorációval várja vendégeit egy londoni szálloda
Építőkockákból alkották meg az elképesztő mesevilágot.
Gyász
Csendesen alszik, megpihent végleg, angyalok bölcsője ringatja már. Nem jöhet vissza, hiába hívjuk, emléke szívünkben otthont talál. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága feleségem, édesanyánk, nagymamánk, dédink, testvérem, anyósunk és rokonunk, ID. VARGA LÁSZLÓNÉ Nagy Margit bezi lakos életének 81. évében csendesen elhunyt. Temetéséről későbbi időpontban intézkedünk. Gyászoló család
Köszönjük, hogy éltél és minket szerettél, nem haltál meg, csak álmodni mentél. Szívünkben itt él emléked örökre, ha látni akarunk, felnézünk az égre. A csillagok között utazol tovább, ott várj ránk, ha időnk lejárt. Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy JURKOVICS-KOVÁCS GYÖRGY életének 77. évében családja körében, csendesen elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. december 27-én, pénteken 15 órakor lesz a soproni Domonkos Templomban. Kérjük a gyászolókat, hogy 1-1 szál virággal emlékezzenek. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Gyászolják: Felesége, Gyermekei, Menye, Veje, Unokái, Dédunokája
Nem az a fájdalom, amelytől könnyes a szem, hanem amit a szívünkben hordunk némán, csendesen. Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HORVÁTHNÉ JUNEK GYÖNGYI életének 64. évében csendesen elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2019. december 30-án, hétfőn 14 órakor lesz a győr-szigeti temetőben. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban osztoznak. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Gyászoló család
Szeretteim, én már elmegyek, küzdöttem sokat, de már nem lehet! Az örök haza vár, isten veletek! A lelketek mélyén mindig ott leszek, soha ne felejtsetek! Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy édesapám, apósom, nagypapánk, NÉMETH PÁL nyugalmazott tűzoltó százados életének 91. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. december 27-én, pénteken 13 órakor lesz a soproni Szent Mihály-temetőben. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban osztoznak. Gyászoló család
Szeretetben, fájdalomban szíve holttá fáradt, Édes Jézus, adj nyugalmat drága jó anyánknak. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága jó édesanyánk, nagymamánk, testvérünk, sógornőnk, anyósunk, rokonunk, KOVÁCS ISTVÁNNÉ szül. Székely Mária életének 77. évében, súlyos betegségben elhunyt. Temetése 2019. december 23-án, hétfőn 15 órakor lesz a fertőszentmiklósi temetőben. Előtte engesztelő szentmise 14.15 órakor lesz a helyi templomban. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban osztoznak. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KÁRPÁTI LÁSZLÓ csornai lakos volt újságárus életének 67. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. 12. 23-án 11 órakor lesz Csornán, a zsidó temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban velünk éreznek Gyászolja: Felesége és Kisfia
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik BÁTHORY TIBORNÉ szül. Szalai Erzsébet volt általános iskolai tanárnő engesztelő szentmiséjén részt vettek, fájdalmunkban osztoztak, együttérzésüket egy szál virággal kifejezték, és akik bármely módon gondoltak rá. Gyászoló család
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Drága Édesanyánk, Nagymamánk, Dédink, Anyósunk és Rokonunk, ÁCS ISTVÁNNÉ szül. Konczos Mária életének 90. évében csendesen elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. december 26-án 16 órakor lesz a szanyi Dózsa Gy. úti temetőben. A temetés előtt engesztelő szentmise 15 órakor a helyi templomban. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, és gyászunkban osztoznak. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk drága jó szüleink TAKÁCS JENŐ és TAKÁCS JENŐNÉ szül: Horváth Ilona halálának 42. évfordulójára. A temető kapuja szélesre van tárva, útjait sok-sok ember járja. Van, aki virágot, mécsest visz kezében, s olyan is, ki bánatot szomorú szívében. Elmentetek tőlünk, nem vagytok már többé, de emléketek szívünkben élni fog örökké. Gyermekeitek: Gyula, Magdolna, Erzsébet és családjaik
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk HORVÁTH FERENC halálának 14. évfordulójára. Köszönjük, hogy éltél és bennünket szerettél, nem hagytál el minket, csak álmodni mentél. Emléked szívünkben örökké él. Szerető feleséged, fiaid és családjuk
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk PANDUR FERENC Jobaháza halálának 20. évfordulójára. ,,Eltűnt egy élet, csak emlék maradt, emléked örökre szívünkben marad. Húgod és családja
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk ZSIGMOND TAMÁSNÉ Szuhányi Katalin halálának 10. évfordulóján A múló évek nem felednek, nem halványul emléked, mert a szeretet, amit adtál, egy életre Rád emlékeztet. Akik ismerték és szerették, szenteljenek egy percet emlékének. Soha el nem múló szeretettel: férjed, fiaid, menyeid, unokáid: Fanni, Lili, Jázmin és Ízisz
Soha el nem múló fájdalommal és szeretettel emlékezünk, Szűcsné Venesz Irénre (sok gyermek Inci tanító nénijére) halálának 10. évfordulóján. A szív sajog, a fájdalom nő, nem hoz enyhülést a múló idő. Évre év jön, az idő repül tova, de mi Téged nem feledünk soha! Szerető családja
Szeretettel emlékezünk, drága halottunk SCHÖFFMANN JÁNOS halálának 10. évfordulóján. Szív sajog, a fájdalom nő, nem hoz enyhülést a múló idő. Évre év jön, az idő elröpül tova, de mi Téged nem feledünk el soha. Szerető családja
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk, FARKAS GYULA ISTVÁN halálának 1. évfordulóján. Szerető családja

Partnereinktől

PRÉMIUM BÚTORLAPOK ÉS BÚTORIPARI SZERELVÉNYEK nagy választékban! Lapszabászat korszerű technológiával!
Könnyítse meg magának a takarítást!
Belvárosi hangulat, ízletes finomságok!
Válasszon karácsonyra ajándékutalványainkból!
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hucgr.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu