Bison are released from a corral at the Wildwood Trust nature reserve in Kent on July 18, 2022, the first time the animals have roamed freely in the UK in thousands of years. - As the sun rose over southeast England, three bison emerged from a corral into a new woodland home, heralding a "momentous" step in an ambitious project to transform its natural environment. The trio of female bison, who immediately began munching birch tree leaves, are being introduced into the ancient woods near Canterbury, in Kent, to restore and manage it with their behaviour -- and minimal human interference. It marks the first time in millennia that European bison -- the continent's largest land mammal and the closest living relative to ancient steppe bison that once roamed across Britain -- will live in wild conditions there once again.

Fotós: AFP/William Edwards