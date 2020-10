Több ezer fókabébi pusztult el Namíbia partjainál

View this post on Instagram

{GRAPHIC CONTENT} We are sitting at the cusp of a catastrophe. There are literally thousands of seal pups being born prematurely and dying almost immediately. This is a natural phenomenon – meaning that when the pregnant female feels she does not have enough reserves, she can abort her fetus. This happens every year to a few individuals, but never on this scale! We also cannot rule out the presence of toxins or disease, so we have been working around the clock with some amazing scientists and the @namibiandolphinproject collecting samples and doing drone surveys to measure the extent. We will keep you updated on our findings😔 Note: all the small black spots on the drone photos are dead pups….