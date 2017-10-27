Így lövellte a plazmát a világűrbe a Nap

Csodás felvételt készített a NASA egy napkitörésről.
Egy kisebb napkitörés plazmaívét figyelték meg a Solar Dynamics Observatory-ban október 18-án.
Sajnos a kitörés forrását nem lehetett látni, mert az pont ott volt a nap látható határán.
A small eruption on the Sun spewed a bright, disjointed stream of plasma into space, seen here by our Solar Dynamics Observatory on Oct. 18. The source of the blast was just out of sight beyond the edge of the Sun. This video - which covers about two hours - was taken in wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light, which are typically invisible to our eyes but are colorized here in bronze. Swipe to see the eruption as witnessed in visible light by ESA and NASA's Solar & Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). You can see a bright loop of material heading away from the Sun near this same area. SOHO's Large Angle Spectrometric Coronagraph (LASCO) instrument is able to take images of the solar corona by blocking the light coming directly from the Sun with an occulter disk, creating an artificial eclipse within the instrument itself. That's why, in the second video, you see the Sun blocked out. The position of the solar disk is indicated in the video by the white circle. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #sun #solar #erupt #eruption #bright #stream #plasma #solarsystem #ultraviolet
A NASA videója - ami körülbelül két órát ölel fel - extrém ultra-viola fényben lett felvéve. Általában a szabad szem számára láthatatlan ez a hullámhossz, de a tudósok itt bronz árnyalatra színezték számunkra.
A SOHO nagylátószögű spektroszkópiai koronográf (LASCO) képes a felvételek leképezésére, mivel blokkolja a közvetlenül a Napból érkező fényt egy zárt lemezzel, és mesterséges napfogyatkozást hoz létre a műszeren belül.
