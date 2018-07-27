Kisalföld logö

2018. 07. 27. péntek - Olga, Liliána 19°C | 28°C Még több cikk.
24 óra Szórakozás Sport Programok Állás Ingatlan

Rita Ora poénból kiposztolta a melleit - Fotó

Figyelem!

Az ön által letölteni kívánt tartalom olyan elemeket tartalmaz, amelyek Mttv. által rögzített besorolás szerinti V. vagy VI. kategóriába tartoznak, és a kiskorúakra káros hatással lehetnek. Ha szeretné, hogy az ilyen tartalmakhoz kiskorú ne férhessen hozzá, használjon szűrőprogramot!

Nem is erotikus a kép, inkább humoros.
A nevetés és az Instagram matrica buliképet csinált ebből a fotóból. Mint kiderül, a legjobb barátnőjének a születésnapját ünneplik, és ez a kép is ennek az eseménynek a része.

  I didn't think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It's your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku We've know each other since we were babies and I'm so grateful to be able to grow with you. Let's carry on looking out for each other and traveling the world together and making memories and become ballerinas when we're 102! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Témák:

18+

hirdetés

Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Kisalfold.hu Facebook oldalán!

hirdetés

A címoldal témái

Önnek ajánljuk

Harry herceg felfortyant, ezt tiltotta meg Meghannek

Harry herceg felfortyant, ezt tiltotta meg Meghannek
Sussex hercegnéjét nem rég arra figyelmeztették, hogy nem öltözhet úgy, mint egy hollywoodi… Tovább olvasom