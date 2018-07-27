Rita Ora poénból kiposztolta a melleit - Fotó

Nem is erotikus a kép, inkább humoros.
A nevetés és az Instagram matrica buliképet csinált ebből a fotóból. Mint kiderül, a legjobb barátnőjének a születésnapját ünneplik, és ez a kép is ennek az eseménynek a része.
I didn't think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It's your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku We've know each other since we were babies and I'm so grateful to be able to grow with you. Let's carry on looking out for each other and traveling the world together and making memories and become ballerinas when we're 102! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
I didn't think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It's your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku We've know each other since we were babies and I'm so grateful to be able to grow with you. Let's carry on looking out for each other and traveling the world together and making memories and become ballerinas when we're 102! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Témák:18+
hirdetés
Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Kisalfold.hu Facebook oldalán! Lájkolom és követem a Kisalfold.hu-t Megosztom a cikket a Facebookon