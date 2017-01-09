Ön tudja, miért tart Dwayne Johnson egy vécécsészét az edzőtermében?

Azok, akik nemrég Dwayne Johnson, vagyis A Szikla Instagramjára tévedtek (majdnem 75 millióan követik, szóval vannak egy páran, akik így tettek), meglepő fotóra bukkanhattak.
A képen Dwayne Johsnon épp nagyban edz, ami nem meglepő, hiszen amikor épp nem forgat, akkor általában az edzőteremben van a munkamániás színész, de volt egy meglepő részlet a Gunnar Peterson termében készített fotón. Egy (nem működő) WC-csésze. Nem, nem azért van ott, hogy a mosdóba való kiszaladás megspórolásával is időt nyerjenek, a WC-nek pszichológiai okai vannak. Johnson faterja ugyanis azt mondogatta neki régen “motiválásként" edzés közben, hogy ha ki akarja dobni a taccsot, akkor menjen ki, ha pedig sírni akar, akkor menjen haza. Instagramon azt írja: “bárcsak akkoriban eszembe jutott volna ez az ötlet, akkor nem kellett volna annyiszor kimennem" - írja az Offline.
Yup, there's a toilet in the squat rack. We got after it hardcore this week at my good bud @gunnarfitness' spot in LA. Intense chest, tri's and neck training. Gunnar keeps a toilet (non-functioning;) in the rack which a whole other level of psychological bad assery. My old man used to kick my ass so hard in the gym when I was a kid he'd say, "if you're gonna throw up go out side.. and if you're gonna cry then go home to your mother." If only we had this brilliant toilet in the gym idea when I was a kid I'd would've never had to go outside.�� �� #GrindDNA #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #AndNoOneGoesHomeToMama
