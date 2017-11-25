Mariah Carey újabb koncerteket mondott le egészségi állapota miatt

Egészségi állapota miatt csúszik az énekesnő ünnepi koncertsorozata.
A 47 éves Mariah Carey orvosai tanácsát megfogadva egy rövid időre kényszerpihenőre vonul, ezért további három ünnepi koncertjét is lemondta.
"Remélem mindenkinek csodálatosan telt a hálaadás a szeretteivel; mindig jó felidézni, miért vagyunk hálásak!" - írta az Instagramon az énekesnő. "Mint legtöbben, én is hálás vagyok az egészségemért ... amire most szükségem van az egyik kis idő, hogy rendbe jöjjek. Az orvosok elrendeltek még néhány pihenőnapot, mielőtt New Yorkba utaznék, és elkezdeném a karácsonyi turnét."
Így folytatta: "Bár csalódottan osztom meg ezeket a híreket, hálás vagyok mindannyiótok támogatásáért - ez a világot jelenti számomra! Hamarosan találkozunk drágáim!, Mariah."
I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health... for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you - it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah Read more: mariahcarey.com
(People)
