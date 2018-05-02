Ma ünnepli születésnapját Dwayne ˝The Rock˝ Johnson - Nézze meg a 46 éves sztár sziklakemény képeit!

Ma ünnepli 46 éves születésnapját Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Nézzék meg kis összeállításunkat az emberszerető, jó fej és közvetlen sztárról.
Áprilisban a miskolci Herman Ottó Gimnázium 11/3 osztálya kérte fel egy kisfilmhez a Sziklát. Sikerült megszervezniük, és hatalmas sikert arattak a filmmel. Dwayne Johnson ragaszkodott hozzá, hogy megtanuljon pár sort magyarul, mivel tudta, hogy Magyarországra készül majd a videó, amit hollywood-i birtokán vett fel.
Egy hete egy Katie Kelzenberg nevű lány hívta el szalagavatójára a sztárt. A rendezvényre ugyan nem ment el, de az iskolarádióban mondta el, hogy Katie-nek és barátainak egy egész mozitermet bérelt ki teljes ellátással, hogy bemutathassa nekik a Rampage című új filmjét.
It all started with a promposal to me from an awesome Minnesota high school student, Katie Kelzenberg. I couldn't make her prom, but as a gift I bought out her local theater this past weekend for her and 232 of her closest friends to watch a screening of RAMPAGE. Plus, all the popcorn, candy and soda a teenager could ingest. I surprised her with the news over her schools speaker system during their morning announcements. Thanks for making my day Katie by asking me to your prom, glad you guys had a BLAST and thank you for being an amazing fan. And ps, if you ever decide to cheat on your tests - which of course you won't because you're brilliant... call me because I know all the tricks. DJ
Mindamellett, hogy foglalkozik a rajongóival, idén április 23-án megszületett harmadik gyermeke, Tiana Gia Johnson.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson�� #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
A gyermekei, a rajongói és a munkája mellett van ideje egy kis kedvencre is, aki a jelek szerint szeret néha káoszt csinálni maga körül.
Me *comes downstairs and sees this cotton shit storm: Hey HEY, who tore up the MF'n stuffed animal? HOBBS: *with a big ass piece of cotton hanging from his mouth: I don't know whatchu talkin' bout mane.
Nézzenek még néhány Sziklakemény felvételt a sztárról:
Horns forward. Chains on and crushing it in China. On a biz note, for over a year now I've been developing these new Project Rock workout headphones �� They'll be the best you've ever trained in in terms of quality and durability. They're aaaaaalmost ready to go to market, but as always, I gotta put 'em thru my final tests. Til' then you keep crushing it wherever you're at and I'll keep faking it, I mean crushing it on tour. #SHANGHAI #RAMPAGE #WorldTour #HornsForward ����
Gorillas weren't the only animals I spent time with for my RAMPAGE research. Luckily, I'm a country boy who lives only a few miles from the swamps of the Florida Everglades. I do a lot of fishin' and truckin' down here and these gators are some of my favorite fresh water species. They've been rompin' and chompin' for 37 million years. Incredible animal.. especially once I'm able to calm 'em, then I'm really able to appreciate up close. *Important legal disclaimer: If you come across a gator, don't try doing this. You'll lose a limb or something much worse. Call the Fish and Wildlife Commission or WorldStar. #LizzieLoves2RompAndChomp #ButDaddyDoes2 RAMPAGE WORLDWIDE APRIL 13th ������
Anticipation is �� for THIS THURSDAY's #ProjectRock @underarmour launch. This is my DNA and I'm pumped to drop it for you. #TheMovementBegins #ChaseGreatnessCollection
FBF to when I was ready to "smash" everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween, but then became sad because I had a f*cked up haircut. #HulkNoLike #ButHulkStillSmash
When I "smolder" in #JUMANJI it stops all animals in their tracks. I was praying @kevinhart4real would get close enough to this deadly beast to get eaten, but it just wasn't my lucky day. Thank you to our friends at @animalplanet for the partnership and @realdavesalmoni for having some fun with us. #JUMANJI Welcome to the Jungle! WEDNESDAY!
Egy hete egy Katie Kelzenberg nevű lány hívta el szalagavatójára a sztárt. A rendezvényre ugyan nem ment el, de az iskolarádióban mondta el, hogy Katie-nek és barátainak egy egész mozitermet bérelt ki teljes ellátással, hogy bemutathassa nekik a Rampage című új filmjét.
It all started with a promposal to me from an awesome Minnesota high school student, Katie Kelzenberg. I couldn't make her prom, but as a gift I bought out her local theater this past weekend for her and 232 of her closest friends to watch a screening of RAMPAGE. Plus, all the popcorn, candy and soda a teenager could ingest. I surprised her with the news over her schools speaker system during their morning announcements. Thanks for making my day Katie by asking me to your prom, glad you guys had a BLAST and thank you for being an amazing fan. And ps, if you ever decide to cheat on your tests - which of course you won't because you're brilliant... call me because I know all the tricks. DJ
Mindamellett, hogy foglalkozik a rajongóival, idén április 23-án megszületett harmadik gyermeke, Tiana Gia Johnson.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson�� #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
A gyermekei, a rajongói és a munkája mellett van ideje egy kis kedvencre is, aki a jelek szerint szeret néha káoszt csinálni maga körül.
Me *comes downstairs and sees this cotton shit storm: Hey HEY, who tore up the MF'n stuffed animal? HOBBS: *with a big ass piece of cotton hanging from his mouth: I don't know whatchu talkin' bout mane.
Nézzenek még néhány Sziklakemény felvételt a sztárról:
Horns forward. Chains on and crushing it in China. On a biz note, for over a year now I've been developing these new Project Rock workout headphones �� They'll be the best you've ever trained in in terms of quality and durability. They're aaaaaalmost ready to go to market, but as always, I gotta put 'em thru my final tests. Til' then you keep crushing it wherever you're at and I'll keep faking it, I mean crushing it on tour. #SHANGHAI #RAMPAGE #WorldTour #HornsForward ����
Gorillas weren't the only animals I spent time with for my RAMPAGE research. Luckily, I'm a country boy who lives only a few miles from the swamps of the Florida Everglades. I do a lot of fishin' and truckin' down here and these gators are some of my favorite fresh water species. They've been rompin' and chompin' for 37 million years. Incredible animal.. especially once I'm able to calm 'em, then I'm really able to appreciate up close. *Important legal disclaimer: If you come across a gator, don't try doing this. You'll lose a limb or something much worse. Call the Fish and Wildlife Commission or WorldStar. #LizzieLoves2RompAndChomp #ButDaddyDoes2 RAMPAGE WORLDWIDE APRIL 13th ������
Anticipation is �� for THIS THURSDAY's #ProjectRock @underarmour launch. This is my DNA and I'm pumped to drop it for you. #TheMovementBegins #ChaseGreatnessCollection
FBF to when I was ready to "smash" everything in sight as the Incredible Hulk for Halloween, but then became sad because I had a f*cked up haircut. #HulkNoLike #ButHulkStillSmash
When I "smolder" in #JUMANJI it stops all animals in their tracks. I was praying @kevinhart4real would get close enough to this deadly beast to get eaten, but it just wasn't my lucky day. Thank you to our friends at @animalplanet for the partnership and @realdavesalmoni for having some fun with us. #JUMANJI Welcome to the Jungle! WEDNESDAY!
hirdetés
Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Kisalfold.hu Facebook oldalán! Lájkolom és követem a Kisalfold.hu-t Megosztom a cikket a Facebookon
hirdetés
A címoldal témái
Beérett a közös munka: növekvő presztízs, több jelentkező a Széchenyi István Egyetemre
Idén jóval többen szeretnének felvételt nyerni a Széchenyi István Egyetemre, mint tavaly. Az első helyen jelentkező középiskolások száma tíz százalékkal nőtt. Mind a kilenc kar népszerű, de a legnagyobb növekedést most a Kautz Gyula Gazdaságtudományi Kar, a Gépészmérnöki, Informatikai és Villamosmérnöki Kar, valamint a Mezőgazdaság- és Élelmiszertudományi Kar produkálta.