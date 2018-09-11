Igen, azok Victoria Beckham zacskóból kilógó lábai - fotók

Bizarr fotósorozattal ünnepelte az egykori Spice Girl saját divatmárkája tizedik születésnapját.
Bizarr fotósorozattal ünnepelte az egykori Spice Girl saját divatmárkája tizedik születésnapját. Pont tíz éve ugyanis Victoria Beckham Marc Jacobs modelljeként pózolt hatalmas bevásárló zacskóvól kilógó lábakkal, most pedig ezeket a pózokat kreálta újra - és egyben figurázta ki - saját márkájával. Persze engedélyt kért Jakobstól, így nem kell tartania, hogy az ünneplés végül pereskedésbe fordul. - írja a BorsOnline.
This season marks the 10 year anniversary of my brand! When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry. So what better way to illustrate the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative? So excited to share this campaign with you shot by the brilliant Juergen Teller. Shop the limited edition tee featuring the campaign on my website now or at #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong x VB #VBSince08
A fotók egyébként majd pólókon fognak megjelenni, szóval kis szerencsével bárki magán viselheti majd Victoria Beckham lábait.
Putting Victoria into Victoria Beckham since 2008! Head to my website to shop my limited edition anniversary tee featuring the campaign by Juergen Teller x VB P.S Look out for my Eva Pump coming later this week! #VBSince08
I'm so thrilled to have partnered once again with Juergen Teller to celebrate 10 years of my Victoria Beckham brand! Juergen appearing in one of the images was really important to me - collaborating with him again was incredibly special and I wanted to be sure to document it. Shop the limited edition tee at my website and keep an eye out for the Eva clutch coming later this week x VB #VBSince08
I am so excited to announce my partnership with @facebook to celebrate 10 years of my brand. Together we've created the VB Messenger Experience which is now LIVE! (link in bio) I have a lot of exciting news to share with u all - look forward to chatting! ? x VB #VBSince08
This season marks the 10 year anniversary of my brand! When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry. So what better way to illustrate the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative? So excited to share this campaign with you shot by the brilliant Juergen Teller. Shop the limited edition tee featuring the campaign on my website now or at #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong x VB #VBSince08
A fotók egyébként majd pólókon fognak megjelenni, szóval kis szerencsével bárki magán viselheti majd Victoria Beckham lábait.
Putting Victoria into Victoria Beckham since 2008! Head to my website to shop my limited edition anniversary tee featuring the campaign by Juergen Teller x VB P.S Look out for my Eva Pump coming later this week! #VBSince08
I'm so thrilled to have partnered once again with Juergen Teller to celebrate 10 years of my Victoria Beckham brand! Juergen appearing in one of the images was really important to me - collaborating with him again was incredibly special and I wanted to be sure to document it. Shop the limited edition tee at my website and keep an eye out for the Eva clutch coming later this week x VB #VBSince08
I am so excited to announce my partnership with @facebook to celebrate 10 years of my brand. Together we've created the VB Messenger Experience which is now LIVE! (link in bio) I have a lot of exciting news to share with u all - look forward to chatting! ? x VB #VBSince08
hirdetés
Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Kisalfold.hu Facebook oldalán! Lájkolom és követem a Kisalfold.hu-t Megosztom a cikket a Facebookon