Eljegyezték az Agymenők csinos sztárját

A megható pillanatról videó is készült, a színésznő nem spórolt az örömkönnyekkel.
Két év után szedte össze a bátorságát Karl Cook, és megkérte a sorozatban Pennyt alakító Kaley Cuoco kezét. A színésznő igent mondott, és az Instagramra felkerült videón is jól kivehető, nem spórolt az örömkönnyekkel. Kaley Cuoco második házasságára készül, 2016-ban vált el előző férjétől, Ryan Sweetingtől.
Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!!
