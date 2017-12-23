Elbűvölő pár: Meghan és Harry herceg meghitt fotókat közölt eljegyzésükről

Közzétette a Kensington-palota Harry herceg és Meghan Markle hivatalos eljegyzési képeit.
A fotókat a Windsor-kastélynál, a Frogmore házban készítette Alexil Lubomirski, aki többek között Julia Robertset és Angelina Jolie-t is fotografálta - írja a Bors.
Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.
A fotók egyik részén Meghan egy több mint 19,5 millió forintot érő Ralph&Russo ruhát visel, a másikon pedig Victoria Beckham krémszínű pulóverében látható.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement. The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.
