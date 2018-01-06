Christina Aguilera videóval búcsúzott el 17 éves kutyájától

El kellett altatni az énekesnő Papillon fajtájú kutyáját.
"Meg kellett végre hoznom ezt a nehéz döntést: 17 együtt töltött év után elaltatták szeretett Stinky-met" - írta pénteken Instagram posztjában az énekesnő. A szívszorító bejegyzés mellett egy montázsvideó is szerepel a posztban, amelyben az énekesnő és szeretett kutyája láthatók.
I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky �������� down last night after an amazing 17 years together! You were my roadie through the tours...breakups...life's many ups and downs...my 1st baby before I had any babies...The one and only forever ��☝������ RIP, Stinky... Run free and with no more misery ����������
