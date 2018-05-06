A legkisebb trónörökösről, Lajosról közzétette az első fotókat a Kensington Palota

A most közölt képeket édesanyja, Katalin cambridge-i hercegnő készítette az akkor még csak háromnapos újszülöttről.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday.
A Kensington Palota nyilvánosságra hozott egy másik szívmelengető képet is, amin nővére, Charlotte hercegnő dajkálja újszülött kisöccsét.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte's third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday.
