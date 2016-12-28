Fordított és simán nyert a Liverpool

A Liverpool egygólos hátrányból fordítva 4-1-re legyőzte a vendég Stoke City együttesét.
A Liverpool egygólos hátrányból fordítva 4-1-re legyőzte a vendég Stoke City együttesét az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának keddi játéknapján, ezzel a második helyen áll a tabellán.
Premier League, 18. forduló:
FC Liverpool-Stoke City 4-1 (2-1)
hétfőn játszották:
Hull City-Manchester City 0-3 (0-0)
Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion 1-0 (0-0)
Burnley-Middlesbrough 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea-Bournemouth 3-0 (1-0)
Leicester City-Everton 0-2 (0-0)
Manchester United-Sunderland 3-1 (1-0)
Swansea City-West Ham United 1-4 (0-1)
Watford-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-1)
szerdán játsszák:
Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur 20.45
A tabella:
1. Chelsea 18 38-11 46 pont
2. FC Liverpool 18 45-21 40
3. Manchester City 18 39-20 39
4. Arsenal 18 39-19 37
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 29-12 33
6. Manchester United 18 27-18 33
7. Everton 18 23-21 26
8. Southampton 17 17-16 24
9. West Bromwich Albion 18 23-22 23
10. Watford 18 22-30 22
11. West Ham United 18 23-32 22
12. Bournemouth 18 23-31 21
13. Stoke City 18 20-28 21
14. Burnley 18 17-28 20
15. Middlesbrough 18 16-20 18
16. Leicester City 18 23-31 17
17. Crystal Palace 18 29-33 16
18. Sunderland 18 16-31 14
19. Swansea City 18 21-41 12
20. Hull City 18 14-39 12
